Fans At England's Euro Games To Use Vaccine Passports

Tue 08th June 2021

Fans attending England's opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Sunday will be the first at a sporting event in Britain to have the option of using coronavirus vaccine passports

European governing body UEFA has confirmed that ticket holders based in Britain can gain entry either by providing proof of a negative lateral flow test or by showing proof of full vaccination -- both doses received at least 14 days before the match.

Ticket holders based elsewhere must provide proof of a negative lateral flow test.

There will around 22,500 spectators for England's first two group games, against Croatia and Scotland at Wembley, with the stadium running at 25 percent capacity.

"All ticket holders aged 11 and older must present evidence that they are at a low risk of transmitting Covid-19 to enter Wembley Stadium. Failure to do so will mean you're unable to attend the match," UEFA said in a statement on its website.

If the vaccine passport system proves successful, it could pave the way for bigger crowds when Wembley hosts matches later in the tournament.

The UK has so far given more than 27 million people two vaccine doses -- more than 50 percent of adults -- while more than 40 million have had one dose.

