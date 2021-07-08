UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans Banned From Games Venues In Tokyo: Olympic Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:12 PM

Fans banned from Games venues in Tokyo: Olympic minister

Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan's Olympic minister announced on Thursday, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan's Olympic minister announced on Thursday, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.

"We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo," Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.

Most Olympic competition will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Olympics From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Only 18% of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social ..

7 minutes ago

Govt endeavoring to meet challenges to extend reli ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 from outside court gate, recover w ..

7 minutes ago

A country presentation of Turkmenistan for Italian ..

22 minutes ago

The states of Central Asia will continue rendering ..

25 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen at Ministerial Conference: Women’s ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.