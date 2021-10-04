UrduPoint.com

Fans Buy Tickets For Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match Within No Time  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time      

Pakistan and India will lock horn on October 24 after a long gap of three years as last they played against each other in Asia Cup 2018.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Tickets for the much awaited T20 World Cup contest between Pakistan and India have been sold out within hours.

The fans purchased the tickets within few hours time after International cricket Council (ICC) put tickets for T20 World Cup on sale on Sunday.

The ICC had set a maximum capacity of 70% crowd due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pakistan and India will lock horn on October 24 at Dubai International Stadium. The Arch-rivals will meet after almost three years as last time they played in Asia Cup 2018.

