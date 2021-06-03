Fans extend wishes as Ahmed Shahzad blessed with baby girl

(@fidahassanain)

The Test cricketer has shared the news on Twitter, saying that “he has just been blessed with daughter. Allah is great”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) National Test cricketer Ahmed Shahzad announced that they were blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, Ahmad Shahzad the good news with his fans and friends, with a messaged: “ Just been blessed with a daughter.

Allah is great,”.

Shahid Khan Afridi who was blessed with five daughters also extended good wishes to Ahmed Shahzad, calling him lucky body.

Other colleagues, friends and fans are also wishing him for being blessed with daughter.