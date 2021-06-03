UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans Extend Wishes As Ahmed Shahzad Blessed With Baby Girl

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:56 PM

Fans extend wishes as Ahmed Shahzad blessed with baby girl

The Test cricketer has shared the news on Twitter, saying that “he has just been blessed with daughter. Allah is great”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2021) National Test cricketer Ahmed Shahzad announced that they were blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, Ahmad Shahzad the good news with his fans and friends, with a messaged: “ Just been blessed with a daughter.

Allah is great,”.

Shahid Khan Afridi who was blessed with five daughters also extended good wishes to Ahmed Shahzad, calling him lucky body.

Other colleagues, friends and fans are also wishing him for being blessed with daughter.

Related Topics

Twitter Afridi

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance trade ties with Iraq: Salem A ..

2 minutes ago

48 deaths, 432 new cases of coronavirus reported i ..

2 minutes ago

One Person Killed in Explosion at Mine in Russia's ..

5 minutes ago

Thuraya launches SatTrack for maritime customers

17 minutes ago

Livestock department distributes hen sets among 20 ..

15 minutes ago

Cannes to unveil its official selection

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.