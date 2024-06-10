Three Valencia fans were handed eight-month jail terms Monday for racist abuse towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, a court said, in what Spain's La Liga said was the first such conviction in Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Three Valencia fans were handed eight-month jail terms Monday for racist abuse towards Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, a court said, in what Spain's La Liga said was the first such conviction in Spain.

The defendants, who were not identified, were convicted of an offence against moral integrity with the aggravating factor of racially motivated discrimination, the Valencia court said.

They were also slapped with a two-year match ban. With no previous criminal record, none will serve jail time as judges habitually suspend prison sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders.