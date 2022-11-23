UrduPoint.com

Fans Hope Glazer Era Is Over As Manchester United Owners Consider Sale

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 23, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United owners consider sale

Fans gathered outside Old Trafford on Wednesday said they hoped the Glazers' time as owners of Manchester United was coming to an end as a leading supporters group insisted the Red Devils' loyal followers must have a stake in any new share structure

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Fans gathered outside Old Trafford on Wednesday said they hoped the Glazers' time as owners of Manchester United was coming to an end as a leading supporters group insisted the Red Devils' loyal followers must have a stake in any new share structure.

The US-based Glazer family said late Tuesday they were "exploring strategic alternatives", including a possible sale of the Premier League football giants.

Their announcement came just hours after it was confirmed United star player Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving with "immediate effect" following a television interview last week where, amid other criticisms, he said the Glazers "don't care about the club".

The Glazers have been unpopular with supporters ever since a 790 million ($934 million) leveraged takeover in 2005 burdened the club with huge debts.

Frustration towards the Americans has only grown during a nine-year decline in results on the pitch, with the Red Devils failing to win the Premier League since the 2012/13 season - outstanding manager Alex Ferguson's final campaign before retirement.

A supporter who identified himself as Pat, a 23-year-old who works in a nearby pub, told AFP outside Old Trafford on Wednesday: "Working at the pub when they (United) play at home, all you hear in the pub is 'Glazers out, Glazers out'.

The fans seem to just hate the Glazers. I think it is time for a change." His comments were endorsed by Juan, a 32-year-old United supporter from Mexico.

"Definitely the club needs more investment to get better infrastructure, better players than they are doing right now. It's time." Meanwhile, the Manchester United Supporters Trust welcomed the possible departure of the Glazers, but also issued a warning about any future owners.

"Whilst supporters have long called for change, of course this has to be the right change," a MUST statement said.

"Any prospective new owner or investor has to be committed to the culture, ethos and best traditions of the club."Calling for any new owner to restore United to "former glories" and repair a crumbling Old Trafford, the statement added: "Any new ownership structure must embed supporters, including a degree of fan share ownership, in their operating model.

"Manchester United's fans are its greatest asset and hold the key to unlocking the true value of any football club."

Related Topics

Football Sale Manchester Mexico Old Trafford Manchester United Family TV All From Share Best Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

4 minutes ago
 European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 b ..

European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 bn euros

4 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in a murder case

Court awards death sentence in a murder case

4 minutes ago
 Asensio false nine, Rodri in defence for Spain aga ..

Asensio false nine, Rodri in defence for Spain against Costa Rica

4 minutes ago
 Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final d ..

Northern join Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final despite last round defeat

6 minutes ago
 Canadian PM Condemns Twin Bomb Attacks in Jerusale ..

Canadian PM Condemns Twin Bomb Attacks in Jerusalem

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.