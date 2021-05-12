UrduPoint.com
Fans Must Show They're Virus-free To Attend Roland Garros - Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :French Open fans must show they are free from Covid-19 if they want to be among the small number of spectators allowed to attend this year's Roland Garros, organisers said Wednesday.

French tennis federation director-general Amelie Oudea-Castera said potential spectators at the May 30-June 13 Grand Slam must demonstrate proof that they had a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of attendance, or bear a certificate of vaccination.

