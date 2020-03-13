UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fans To Be Barred From Super Rugby In Australia Over Virus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:52 PM

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia over virus

Fans will be locked out of all Super Rugby games in Australia following this weekend's fixtures, officials said Friday, after the government moved to halt events of more than 500 people to counter the threat of the new coronavirus

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Fans will be locked out of all Super Rugby games in Australia following this weekend's fixtures, officials said Friday, after the government moved to halt events of more than 500 people to counter the threat of the new coronavirus.

The decision comes after Saturday's game between the Jaguares and the Highlanders in Buenos Aires was also ordered behind closed doors, in line with an edict from city authorities.

Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said games in Australia this weekend would go ahead as normal, with the government's crowd ban taking effect from Monday.

The Queensland Reds host South Africa's Bulls in Brisbane on Saturday as part of a double-header after Japan's Sunwolves take on New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders, a match relocated from Tokyo over virus fears.

On Sunday, the ACT Brumbies face the NSW Waratahs in Canberra.

"This is a position that no one in our game wanted to be in, but we have made this decision in line with the government response to this ongoing global health issue," said Castle.

"We are confident from this (government) advice that there is no significant or imminent health risk to our athletes or fans for the weekend's matches." Matches in New Zealand will also go ahead as scheduled this weekend, with no plans currently to bar spectators.

"We are closely monitoring what's happening in other sporting codes around the world but are taking our advice from the New Zealand government," New Zealand Rugby said.

Super Rugby chief Andy Marinos earlier Friday said games in South Africa would also kick off this weekend as normal.

Sports events around the world have been upended by the virus, including this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which was cancelled on Friday after a team member tested positive.

Related Topics

World Australia Buenos Aires Canberra Brisbane Melbourne Tokyo Japan South Africa Sunday All From Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

25 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

2 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

6 minutes ago

Austrian OBB Suspends Railway Traffic With Slovaki ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.