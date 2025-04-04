Fans To Nominate Hamaray Heroes For HBL PSL X
Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2025 | 07:44 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from April 11 to May 18
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from April 11 to May 18.
The fans can submit their nominations till 3pm on Wednesday, April 9. The final list will be presented to a PCB panel tasked with shortlisting 34 candidates for acknowledgment during the landmark HBL PSL edition, said a press release.
The PCB will present the shortlisted candidates with cash awards during the HBL PSL X matches, while the fans will also get to watch short documentaries on their respective achievements and life stories on all HBL PSL digital handles as well as live broadcast on match days.
Fans can nominate personalities from various walks of life including but not limited to sports (other than cricket), education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.
Some of the notable personalities who were recognised during HBL PSL 9 Hamaray Heroes initiative included, Ahmad Baig (Golfer), Ahsan Ayyaz (Squash player and philanthropist), Dr Jawaid Qamar (first indigenous Pakistani to earn an MPhil in Cosmology), Dr Mariam Sultana (first woman to earn a PhD in astrophysics in Pakistan), Farah Vohra (Special Olympian), Maham Tariq (Cycling coach), Perniya Zaman Khan (Table Tennis player), Wardah Ghani (co-founder of Strays Home Animal Rescue Foundation).
Recent Stories
Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO
Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X
UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation
Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Sports
-
Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X2 minutes ago
-
WI, B'desh, Ireland, Scotland woman teams arrive for ICC World Cup qualifiers2 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans’ Pre-PSL 10 camp begins in Multan6 minutes ago
-
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after recovery4 hours ago
-
Crashes, fires as Piastri fastest in chaotic second Japan GP practice4 hours ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 203520 hours ago
-
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs24 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president24 hours ago
-
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency1 day ago
-
ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier match officials named1 day ago
-
Feature: Afghan teens chase football dreams despite challenges1 day ago
-
Namibia women's cricket team to host Uganda in crucial series1 day ago