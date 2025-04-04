Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from April 11 to May 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from April 11 to May 18.

The fans can submit their nominations till 3pm on Wednesday, April 9. The final list will be presented to a PCB panel tasked with shortlisting 34 candidates for acknowledgment during the landmark HBL PSL edition, said a press release.

The PCB will present the shortlisted candidates with cash awards during the HBL PSL X matches, while the fans will also get to watch short documentaries on their respective achievements and life stories on all HBL PSL digital handles as well as live broadcast on match days.

Fans can nominate personalities from various walks of life including but not limited to sports (other than cricket), education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

Some of the notable personalities who were recognised during HBL PSL 9 Hamaray Heroes initiative included, Ahmad Baig (Golfer), Ahsan Ayyaz (Squash player and philanthropist), Dr Jawaid Qamar (first indigenous Pakistani to earn an MPhil in Cosmology), Dr Mariam Sultana (first woman to earn a PhD in astrophysics in Pakistan), Farah Vohra (Special Olympian), Maham Tariq (Cycling coach), Perniya Zaman Khan (Table Tennis player), Wardah Ghani (co-founder of Strays Home Animal Rescue Foundation).