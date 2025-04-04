Open Menu

Fans To Nominate Hamaray Heroes For HBL PSL X

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2025 | 07:44 PM

Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from April 11 to May 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will recognise and award notable and successful personalities nominated by the Pakistan cricket fans as part of its Hamaray Heroes initiative during the HBL PSL X, which is set to run from April 11 to May 18.

The fans can submit their nominations till 3pm on Wednesday, April 9. The final list will be presented to a PCB panel tasked with shortlisting 34 candidates for acknowledgment during the landmark HBL PSL edition, said a press release.

The PCB will present the shortlisted candidates with cash awards during the HBL PSL X matches, while the fans will also get to watch short documentaries on their respective achievements and life stories on all HBL PSL digital handles as well as live broadcast on match days.

Fans can nominate personalities from various walks of life including but not limited to sports (other than cricket), education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, and technology, with the PCB using its brand and reach to appreciate these individuals for their contributions and enhancing the image of the country.

Some of the notable personalities who were recognised during HBL PSL 9 Hamaray Heroes initiative included, Ahmad Baig (Golfer), Ahsan Ayyaz (Squash player and philanthropist), Dr Jawaid Qamar (first indigenous Pakistani to earn an MPhil in Cosmology), Dr Mariam Sultana (first woman to earn a PhD in astrophysics in Pakistan), Farah Vohra (Special Olympian), Maham Tariq (Cycling coach), Perniya Zaman Khan (Table Tennis player), Wardah Ghani (co-founder of Strays Home Animal Rescue Foundation).

Recent Stories

Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st centu ..

Cholera should not be killing anyone in 21st century: WHO

59 seconds ago
 Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X

Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes for HBL PSL X

2 minutes ago
 UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group ..

UAE concludes term of representation of Arab Group in IPU with landmark achievem ..

46 minutes ago
 China imposed heavy tariffs on American products i ..

China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

60 minutes ago
 WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

1 hour ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

1 hour ago
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

2 hours ago
 Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses b ..

Aleem Khan meets Belarusian ministers; discusses bilateral cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surp ..

Five TMA Khanpur officers suspended following surprise visit by KP LG Minister

12 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market

12 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

2 hours ago
 2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Pack ..

2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports