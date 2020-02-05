Fans to witness top class broadcast coverage in Rawalpindi Test

Fans will be treated with top-quality broadcast coverage for the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, an ICC World Test Championship fixture to begin on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ):Fans will be treated with top-quality broadcast coverage for the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, an ICC World Test Championship fixture to begin on Friday.

The broadcast coverage will done by Ten Sports, the PCB's broadcast partner, through 23 High Definition cameras which will include two super slow spin vision cameras and one ultra-high speed camera, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The production will also include the Decision Review System, Hawkeye ball-tracking and ultra-motion and stump cameras.

Renowned commentators Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Athar Ali Khan, Shamim Chaudhary and Danny Morrison would bring the action to life and before and after each day's play the fans will be served an exciting mix of analysis and entertainment through Straight Drive, a hugely popular show.

Along this, the match will also be live-streamed in subcontinent through sonyliv.com (website and mobile app).

The region-wise broadcasters include Ten Sports- Pakistan, SuperSport South Africa, Fox - Australia, Willow- US, Astro - Malaysia, Ten Cricket Caribbean, Sony South East Asia, Sony Pictures Network India Indian Sub-continent.