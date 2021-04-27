UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fara Williams, England's Most Capped Female Player, To Retire

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:26 AM

Fara Williams, England's most capped female player, to retire

Fara Williams, England's most capped female player, on Monday revealed she will retire at the end of this season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Fara Williams, England's most capped female player, on Monday revealed she will retire at the end of this season.

Reading midfielder Williams has made 172 England appearances and played at three Women's World Cups.

The 37-year-old helped the Lionesses finish in third place at the 2015 World Cup and as runners-up at Euro 2009, and also played for Britain during the 2012 London Olympics.

Her honours at club level include winning two Women's Super League titles with Liverpool and the Women's FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

In February, she revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition last year.

"After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season," Williams said in a social media statement.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women's game, with some incredible highs."

Related Topics

Football World Social Media London Liverpool Euro February Women 2015 Olympics From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

22 minutes ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

22 minutes ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 minutes ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 minutes ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

8 minutes ago

Pak Army not to claim internal security allowance ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.