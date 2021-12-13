UrduPoint.com

Faraz, Ayesha Top In Empowering Athletes Seminar's Quiz

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:05 PM

Faraz Aijaz and Ayesha Aijaz of Softball Federation of Pakistan topped in the Empowering Athletes Seminar's Quiz competitions under the auspices of the Olympic Council of Asia and Pakistan Olympic Association by winning the first positions held in Lahore

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Faraz Aijaz and Ayesha Aijaz of Softball Federation of Pakistan topped in the Empowering Athletes Seminar's Quiz competitions under the auspices of the Olympic Council of Asia and Pakistan Olympic Association by winning the first positions held in Lahore.

Faraz Aijaz on the first day of the Seminar participating in sports medicines and injuries quiz gained 92.86 points under one minute and 29 seconds to grab the first position whereas Javeria Ahmed of Tug of War got second & Mutaiba Arif from Gymnastics got the third position respectively, said a news release here on Monday.

Ayesha Aijaz in competition manipulation in sports gaining 100 points in 1 minute and 15 seconds grabbed the first position; Sundas and Dawood Baig from Wushu Federation got second & third place.

It should be noted that during the Seminar quiz competitions were organized on lectures delivered by the experts using multi-media in which around 110 athletes from different disciplines participated.

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Arif Hassan, POA Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, and Secretary General Khalid Mahmood presented honorary shields and gifts among the position winning athletes in the quiz competition.

On the occasion, General (Retd.) Arif Hassan said the purpose of organizing the competitions during the seminar was to strengthen the players mentally.

He expressed his gratitude that the athletes were well aware of the history of their games also.

Meanwhile Softball Federation of Pakistan President Haider Lehri, Secretary General Asif Azeem, and POA Athlete Commission Chairman Muhammad Inam Butt congratulated the duo on their outstanding performance.

