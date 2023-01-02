Farewell Ceremony for Late Football Legend Pele Started - Reports

He farewell ceremony for the late Brazilian football player Pele has started at the stadium of the Santos football club in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Brazilian news portal G1 reported, adding that thousands of fans began arriving to bid farewell to "The King" of football

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) The farewell ceremony for the late Brazilian football player Pele has started at the stadium of the Santos football club in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Brazilian news portal G1 reported, adding that thousands of fans began arriving to bid farewell to "The King" of football.

The ceremony will last one day.

On the same day, the head of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, attended the ceremony and said that FIFA could ask all countries of the world to name at least one stadium in honor of Pele because "future generations have to know and remember who Pele was," FIFA noted in a statement.

Pele died on December 29 at the age of 82 because of multiple organ failures due to advanced cancer.

He is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times. Pele is also in the Guinness World Records list for scoring the most goals in football's history. According to some reports, the Brazilian scored 1,281 goals.