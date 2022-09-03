UrduPoint.com

Farewell Match Of US Tennis Star Serena Williams Gathers Record 29,837 People - US Open

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) A third-round match at the US Open, announced as a farewell game of US tennis star Serena Williams, was attended by a record 29,837 people, the tournament organizers said on Saturday.

In early August, Williams, who is a 23-time Grand Slam winner, announced the imminent end of her professional tennis career.

On Friday night, Williams lost in the third round to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

"The day session attendance was 42,202, while the night session ” featuring Serena Williams play Ajla Tomljanovic ” had 29,837 attendees," the message, published on the tournament's website, read.

The session became the most visited evening game in the tournament's history, the organizers said, adding that Friday also broke the overall attendance record for the day, with 72,039 fans coming to the tournament.

