Farewell Reception In Honour Of Outgoing DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sports board Punjab's officials and staff held a farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Director Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman, Dr Ijaz Asghar, PRO Abdul Rauf, DSO Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Director Admin JavedChohan presented a bouquet to o Nadeem Sarwar on behalf of Sports Board Punjab employees and lauded his services during his stay at Sports Board Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing Director Sports Punjab thanked the entire SBP officers and staff for their full cooperation.

"We accumulated wonderful success through excellent team work during my stay at Sports Board Punjab. The revival of Punjab Games and Annual Sports Calendar will prove to be very useful for the healthy sports future of Punjab," he said.

Various officials of the SBP speaking on the occasion paid rich tributes to Nadeem Sarwar.

"The revival of Punjab Games, Annual Sports Calendar, 7-game camps in various cities and preparation of Punjab's first Sports Policy were the major achievements of outgoing Director Sports Punjab," they added.

