Farhan and Israrullah hit half-centuries in rain-affected opening day in Abbottabad

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah hit their maiden half-centuries of the 2019-20 season as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 126 for no loss on a shortened opening day of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Southern Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Farhan was batting on 63 and Israrullah was 52 not out after early morning showers and wet field had delayed the start of the match by 150 minutes before late afternoon rain brought an early closure, meaning only 32.5 overs of play was possible. This was after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had won the toss and elected to make first use of the wicket.

Farhan, who scored 29 in the opener against Northern and then managed three in his only innings against Sindh, has faced 104 balls and hit 11 exquisite fours.

Israrullah, who missed the opener but played against Sindh and scored two, has received 99 deliveries off which seven have been converted into fours.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas was in action and ended with figures of 8-1-21-0. Another Test fast bowler, Bilawal Bhatti, had figures of 6-0-35-0.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 126-0, 32.5 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 63 not out, Israrullah 52 not out)