Farhan, Hamza Move Int'l Squash Circuit-1 Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Farhan, Hamza move Int'l Squash Circuit-1 final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Farhan Mehboob and Hamza Khan have moved in the final of PSF-International Squash Circuit-1 here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

In the 1st Semifinal, World No 240 Farhan Mehboob beat World No 157 Waqas Mehboob by 11-5, 11-9 and 11-9 in 24 Minutes.

Whereas, in 2nd Semifinal, World No 220 Hamza Khan defeated World No 116 Farhan Zaman by 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 in 22 Minutes.

The tournament final would be played on Tuesday at 1500 hrs between Farhan Mehboob and Hamza Khan.

