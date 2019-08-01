Pakistan's Mohammad Farhan Hashmi was the lone Pakistani player to move to the fourth round of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Mohammad Farhan Hashmi was the lone Pakistani player to move to the fourth round of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.

Farhan overwhelmed Thomas Rosini of USA in a well-contested fixture, dismissing his opponent with the game score of 11-9, 11-7, 4-11 and 11-8. In the fourth round, he will take on Mostal Elsirty of Egypt later today (Thursday).

Haris Qasim went down fight hard against UK's Ben Smith (UK).

He won first two games but could not carry on the momentum to next games to lose the match by 8-11, 2-11, 11-2, 11-6 and 11-7.

Noor Zaman successfully run in the event was also ended when he conceded defeat to Yehia Elnawasany of Egypt by 11-9, 11-7 and 12-10.

Top squash players from around the world are competing at the six-day event where tournament top seed, World No. 29 Mostafa Asal of Egypt is defending his title. The 18-year-old from Cairo is firm favourite to retain the title. The second seed at the event is Omar El Torkey, who is also 18 and from Cairo.