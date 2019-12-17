UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam Move To Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament Semifinals

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam move to Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament semifinals

Pakistan's Farhan Mehboob and Tayyab Aslam reserved their berths in the last-four round after recording wins against their respective opponents in the quarterfinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Farhan Mehboob and Tayyab Aslam reserved their berths in the last-four round after recording wins against their respective opponents in the quarterfinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Farhan Mehboob overcame compatriot Farhan Zaman 3-1 in 20 minutes. He comfortably won the first set 11-2, but lost the second set 4-11. However, he bounced back strongly to win the next two sets 11-5, 11-3. In the semifinal he will meet Youssef Ibrahim, who in the edged passed Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan 3-1 in a well-fought 44 minutes contest. Youssef took the first set 13-11, but lost the second set 11-13. The Egyptian, however won the next two sets 11-5 and 11-9.

Elsewhere, Tayyab Aslam swatted aside Yahya Elnawasany of Egypt in straight sets 11-2, 11-8 and 11-3 in 20 minutes.

Tayyab will face another Egyptian Mohamed ElSherbini in the semifinal, who the last quarterfinal against Rui Soares of Portugal 3-0, with the game score of 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7 in 34 minutes.

Meanwhile, in women event's last-eight stage Hana Moataz of Egypt beat compatriot Farah Momen 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 in 25 minutes, while another Egyptian Farida Mohamed defeated Waen Li Lai of Malaysia 11-6, 10-12, 7-11, 15-13, 11-8 in a thrilling 40 minutes battle.

In the third quarterfinal Meena Hamed of Egypt overcame challenge from Cindy Merlo of Switzerland 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 in 32 minutes. While Sabrina Sobhy of USA outshone Switzerland's Nadia Pfister in the last-eight stage with the game score of 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 in just 16 minutes.

The semifinals of both men and women events would be played on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Squash Islamabad Egypt Farah Lai Portugal Switzerland Malaysia Women Event From

Recent Stories

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

42 seconds ago

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

22 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

24 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights cooperation, friendship be ..

37 minutes ago

UAE a unique venue for hosting international sport ..

52 minutes ago

Syrian Army May Begin Wide-Scale Operation in Idli ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.