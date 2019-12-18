UrduPoint.com
Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam Qualify For Final Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Semifinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women were played at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Semifinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Men and Women were played at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pakistan Squash players Farhan Mehboob and Tayyab Aslam beat their Egyptian opponents to qualify for the Final, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release issued here.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In the 1st Semi-Final of Men Category World No 91 Farhan Mehboob (Pakistan) beat World No 43 Youssef Ibrahim (Egypt) with a game score of 8-11, 14-16, 11-2, 11-5, 12-10 (50 Minutes).

Whereas, in the 2nd semifinal World No 60 Tayyab Aslam (Pakistan) beat World No 51 Mohamed ElSherbini (Egypt) with a game score of 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9. The match lasted for 46 Minutes.

Earlier, in the Women's 1st Semi Final World No 101 Hana Moataz (Egypt) beat World No 56 Farida Mohamed (Egypt) with a game score of 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 3-11, 14-12. (36 Minutes). Whereas in the 2nd Semi Final World No 52 Sabrina Sobhy (USA) beat World No 58 Meena Hamed (Egypt) with a game score of 11-6, 11-9, 11-6. (23 Minutes).

