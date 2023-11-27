Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis open tourney

Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab defeated Talal Shah and Fawad Faruq to win the first Pakistan Paddle Tennis Open tournament title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab defeated Talal Shah and Fawad Faruq to win the first Pakistan Paddle Tennis Open tournament title.

In the finals played on the glass court at Legends Arena, the duo of Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab defeated their opponents by a margin of 6-2 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set after an interesting match.

In the 3rd position match played, Nameer Shamsi and Hassan Vaqar won against Umer Mahmood and Ahmed Saigal with scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

48 teams participated in the seven-day event organized under the auspices of Legends Arena and supported by Combaxx sports and Delta Power. The teams were divided into 16 groups.

It should be noted that the game of padel tennis is a combination of squash and tennis and is an interesting game in which physical fitness and mental awareness are very important.

The game of padel tennis was started in Mexico in 1969. Around 25 million players from 90 countries are playing this game with great enthusiasm.

Padel tennis is played on a glass court of 10x20 meters size.

Former World Squash Champion Jahangir Khan was the Chief Guest of the prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.

On this occasion, Combaxx Sports CEO Omar Saeed, MD Delta Power Nadeem Ahmad, Pakistan Olympic Association Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Combaxx General Manager Zubair Macha and Legends Arena Director Yousuf Ghaznavi were also present.

On the occasion, Jahangir Khan said that the interest of players of all ages in padel tennis is welcome and the organizers have taken an important step by organizing the First Pakistan Padel Tennis Open Tournament, which will help popularize this sport in Pakistan in the coming times. Rather, this initiative will prove to be very helpful in the promotion of this game and in grooming the players for international-level competitions.

In the end, the chief guest Jahangir Khan along with Omar Saeed and Nadeem Ahmad presented the winning trophy and one lakh rupees cash award to the winners of the championship Farhan Mustafa and Shahzaib Aftab, while Talal Shah and Fawad Faruq were awarded the runners-up trophy and sixty thousand rupees cash prize.

Nameer Shamsi and Hassan Vaqar were given a cash prize of Rs.25 thousand along with the third-position trophy.