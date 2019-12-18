UrduPoint.com
Farhan, Tayyab Cause Upsets To Clash In Pakistan Int'l Squash Final

Wed 18th December 2019

Farhan, Tayyab cause upsets to clash in Pakistan Int'l Squash final

Pakistan's Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam caused huge upsets in the semifinals of Serena Hotels-Huawei Pakistan International Squash Tournament when they defeated top seed and second seed respectively at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday

World No 91 Farhan Mehboob swatted aside World No 43 Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt 3-2 in the first semifinal. From two games down 8-11, 14-16, Farhan staged great fight-back to take next three sets 11-2, 11-5, 12-10 in a grueling 50-minute battle.

In the 2nd semifinal, World No 60 Tayyab Aslam thrashed World No 51 Mohamed ElSherbini, another Egyptian 3-1 in a 46-minutue's epic fight. Tayyab looked focused and fresh to take the first set in style 11-6, but committed some errors to lose the second set 9-11.

The third and fourth sets were closely fought wherein every point was battled out, however Tayyab showed great physical agility and mental strength to win these 11-9 and 11-9 and emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, in the first women semifinal, World No 101 Hana Moataz of Egypt caused a huge upset when she eliminated compatriot World No 56 Farida Mohamed 3-2 with a game score of 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 3-11, 14-12. The match lasted for 36 minutes.

In the second semifinal World No 52 Sabrina Sobhy of USA edged passed World No 58 Meena Hamed of Egypt in straight sets with the game score of 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in 23 minutes.

The finals and closing ceremony would be held on Thursday.

The women final will commence at 3:00 PM, whereas men final will take place at 4:00 PM.

