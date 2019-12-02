UrduPoint.com
Farhat And Rehman Put Balochistan Into Strong Position

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:34 PM

Former Pakistan Test opener, Imran Farhat and Akbar-ur-Rehman scored centuries to power Balochistan into a strong position against Sindh on day-one of the four-day tenth round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Monday

Farhat and Rehman came together at the score of 2 for 8 and forged an undefeated third wicket stand of 263 runs by stumps with Balochistan finishing with a total of 271 for 2.

Farhat and Rehman came together at the score of 2 for 8 and forged an undefeated third wicket stand of 263 runs by stumps with Balochistan finishing with a total of 271 for 2.

Farhat, who is captaining Balochistan scored the 37th century of his first-class career and continued a rich vein of form as this was his second hundred in his last six matches besides three other big fifties in the tournament.

Akbar got his 12th first-class century as Balochistan overcame a shaky start to reach a formidable position at close.

Farhat had scored 137 from 262 balls with 18 fours while Akbar reached 121 from 260 balls with 14 hits to the boundary.

Balochistan batting first due to an uncontested toss got off to a shaky start when the inform Imran Butt was bowled for just 3 runs by Sohail Khan and at the same total of eight, southpaw, Mir Hamza removed Azeem Ghuman for also three runs.

Farhat an experienced campaigner saw off the new ball and then started to open up with some fine shots against the four-man pace attack of Sohail, Hamza, Tabish Khan and Anwar Ali.

As the innings progressed, Sindh captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed was forced to try out eight bowlers to break the partnership. Left arm spinner, Fawad Alam bowled an economical spell of 13 overs for just 23 runs but the two batsmen went after young Mohsin hitting him for 55 runs in his nine overs.

Farhat completed his century from 163 balls with 15 fours while Rehman reached his hundred from 221 balls with 11 fours.

The two brought up the 200 of their partnership from 320 balls and 251 balls.

Sindh which has gone winless in the tournament so far found the pitch at the National stadium not very responsive to the pace bowlers and the combined experience of Farhat 37 and Rehman 36, also proved overwhelming for them.

Both the teams are playing the match for the fifth and sixth positions on the points table when the round matches end on Thursday as the top four teams, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Punjab and Southern Punjab are all in the run to play the final.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 271 for 2, 90 overs (Imran Farhat 137 not out, Akbar-ur-Rehman 121 not out)

