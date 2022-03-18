Farman Mohammad of Peshawar wins Pakistan Day Cycle Race

Farman Mohammad of Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 25 km Pakistan Day Cycle Race paddled off from Patang Chowk Ring Road to Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Farman Mohammad of Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 25 km Pakistan Day Cycle Race paddled off from Patang Chowk Ring Road to Hayatabad sports Complex.

President Provincial Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion who first flagged off the race from the starting point 'Patang Chowk' (Kite Square) wherein 26 cyclists from cycling clubs of Peshawar, Mardan and Malakand divisions took part.

Farhan Mohammad crossed the distance in 40 minutes and 25sec by taking first position, followed by Imran with 40m and 50 sec and Saddique Ullah claimed third position with 40m and 55sec. At the end of the race culminating at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Administrator Shah Faisal gave away trophies and cash prizes to the first top six position holders.

Addressing the participants, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex appreciated the performance of the Provincial Cycling Association for holding cycling events from time to time by keeping the players informed.

That is why the cyclists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are giving performance both at national and international levels.

He said that KP and Pakistan Cycling Federation definitely organize cycling events on every occasion which not only promotes the sport but on the other hand events are organized on the occasion of national days which also increases the tendency towards cycling among the people.

Nowadays cycling is very important for everyone to attain good health. Daily exercise is essential for all the people living the busiest life and cycling is very important in this regard. Taking some time for cycling on a daily basis, he hoped that our cyclists would continue to excel not only at national but also at international and earn more honors for the country and the nation.