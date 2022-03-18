UrduPoint.com

Farman Mohammad Of Peshawar Wins Pakistan Day Cycle Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Farman Mohammad of Peshawar wins Pakistan Day Cycle Race

Farman Mohammad of Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 25 km Pakistan Day Cycle Race paddled off from Patang Chowk Ring Road to Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Farman Mohammad of Peshawar clinched the trophy of the 25 km Pakistan Day Cycle Race paddled off from Patang Chowk Ring Road to Hayatabad sports Complex.

President Provincial Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion who first flagged off the race from the starting point 'Patang Chowk' (Kite Square) wherein 26 cyclists from cycling clubs of Peshawar, Mardan and Malakand divisions took part.

Farhan Mohammad crossed the distance in 40 minutes and 25sec by taking first position, followed by Imran with 40m and 50 sec and Saddique Ullah claimed third position with 40m and 55sec. At the end of the race culminating at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Administrator Shah Faisal gave away trophies and cash prizes to the first top six position holders.

Addressing the participants, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex appreciated the performance of the Provincial Cycling Association for holding cycling events from time to time by keeping the players informed.

That is why the cyclists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are giving performance both at national and international levels.

He said that KP and Pakistan Cycling Federation definitely organize cycling events on every occasion which not only promotes the sport but on the other hand events are organized on the occasion of national days which also increases the tendency towards cycling among the people.

Nowadays cycling is very important for everyone to attain good health. Daily exercise is essential for all the people living the busiest life and cycling is very important in this regard. Taking some time for cycling on a daily basis, he hoped that our cyclists would continue to excel not only at national but also at international and earn more honors for the country and the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Cycling Pakistan Day Road Mardan Malakand Shah Faisal All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare s ..

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

30 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for pers ..

Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for persons with disabilities: CS Sind ..

24 seconds ago
 IGP meets Punjab Police Hindu employees, felicitat ..

IGP meets Punjab Police Hindu employees, felicitates them on Holi

26 seconds ago
 Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-fin ..

Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

29 seconds ago
 Minister launches BFA's website and mobile app

Minister launches BFA's website and mobile app

31 seconds ago
 Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mi ..

Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mian Zahid Hussain

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>