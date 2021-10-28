UrduPoint.com

Farrell Dares The Irish To Dream Of Rugby World Cup Glory

Thu 28th October 2021

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Ireland head coach Andy Farrell banged the drum for his side on Thursday saying "why cannot we dare to dream" of winning the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Farrell's desire to land the biggest prize in the sport would be music to the ears of Irish rugby fans who have yet to even see their team reach the semi-finals despite entering the tournament on several occasions with high hopes.

The 46-year-old Englishman faces a good test of what stage his side are at with Tests next month against Japan, New Zealand -- both of whom beat the Irish at the 2019 World Cup -- and Argentina, who have consistently been Ireland's bogey team at the quadrennial showpiece.

Farrell's side go into November's Tests on a run of five successive victories including probably their most impressive performance, since he took over after the 2019 World Cup, a 32-18 win over England in the Six Nations clash in March.

"Why can't we dare to dream? Why can't we?" said Farrell via Teams.

"I'm sure that there's five or six or seven teams, it might be 10 teams that'll be in the same position by the World Cup but why don't we embrace the challenge and use that challenge to better our journey along the way? "That's the message to the players, so let's get started on that." Farrell -- who stepped up to the role after being assistant to predecessor Joe Schmidt -- joked when asked what stage the Irish were at in their prep for the World Cup.

"Halfway," he said with a hearty chuckle before adding a more serious assessment.

"Listen there is always going to be room for improvement.

"We are always seeking consistency of performance, backing one good one up with another that is why these three Tests will be good for us.

"They are all going to be opportunities for us but along the journey there will be bumps in the road but those too will be good for us."

