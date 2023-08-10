Farrell leads experienced England in Wales World Cup warm-up

England recalled several senior players, including Billy Vunipola, to a side once again captained by regular skipper Owen Farrell for their return Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :England recalled several senior players, including Billy Vunipola, to a side once again captained by regular skipper Owen Farrell for their return Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

A largely second-string England side suffered a 20-9 defeat by Wales in their opening warm-up match in Cardiff last weekend.

England coach Steve Borthwick has since named his squad for the World Cup, which gets underway in France next month, and the team he announced Thursday appears to be close to his strongest XV.

Up front, Vunipola -- the only specialist No. 8 in the World Cup squad -- returns to make his first Test start since the 2022 end-of-year internationals, having missed the Six Nations after a run of poor form and then undergone successive knee operations.

England's pack also includes several seasoned campaigners -- back-row Courtney Lawes, lock Maro Itoje, hooker Jamie George and prop Joe Marler -- who were all involved in the 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa in Japan.

England struggled to take their chances at the Principality Stadium last weekend.

Former England captain Borthwick has recalled two proven finishers to his starting XV in wings Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell.

Daly will be making his first England appearance since the 2022 Six Nations, having been discarded by former coach Eddie Jones before a torn hamstring stopped him returning for this year's Championship.

The 20-year-old Arundell, who has signed for Paris-based Racing 92 following the financial collapse of London Irish, has long been regarded as one of English rugby's most exciting talents.

This weekend's match will mark just his second Test start and eighth cap in total, with Arundell passed fit after recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of last weekend's match in Cardiff.

Elsewhere in the backs, centres Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant have been given the opportunity to prove they should be England's first-choice midfield combination at the World Cup.

Ellis Genge will win his 50th cap this weekend when the front row comes off the bench.

"We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham on Saturday and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," Borthwick said.

"England versus Wales is always a special fixture and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.

"We're delighted for Ellis who will win his 50th cap from the bench. He's a brilliant professional, both on and off the field." Wales coach Warren Gatland named his side on Wednesday, with the New Zealander making 15 changes.

England have a tough start to their World Cup campaign, against Argentina in Marseille on September 9.

But if England can make it out of a Pool D also featuring Japan, they could benefit from the top five teams in the world rankings -- Ireland, New Zealand, France, South Africa and Scotland -- all being on the opposite half of a lopsided draw.

England (15-1) Freddie Steward; Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (capt), Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl, Courtney Lawes; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Joe MarlerReplacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max MalinsCoach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)