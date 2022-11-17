UrduPoint.com

Farrell Picked For 100th Test Against All Blacks

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Farrell picked for 100th Test against All Blacks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Owen Farrell will become only the third English rugby player to reach a century of caps for his country when he leads out the team against New Zealand on Saturday at Twickenham.

Scrum half Ben Youngs, who is on the bench, and retired prop Jason Leonard are the other two to have reached that landmark.

Farrell captains a starting line-up that sees coach Eddie Jones take the unusual step of naming two No 8s, Sam Simmonds and Billy Vunipola in his back-row.

Jones's hope is this will give the team greater ball-carrying options.

Simmonds and Vunipola were first paired together towards the end of last Saturday's 52-13 rout of over Japan.

Both players are specialist No 8s but Simmonds has been named at blindside flanker for this weekend's clash against the All Blacks.

Team (15-1) Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Sam Simmonds; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis GengeReplacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, Guy Porter, Henry SladeCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

Related Topics

Century David George Van Japan All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

23 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

33 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

37 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

47 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.