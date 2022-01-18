UrduPoint.com

Farrell Returns As England Captain For Six Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Owen Farrell will captain England in the upcoming Six Nations Championship after coach Eddie Jones announced a 36-man squad on Tuesday

The 30-year-old veteran of 100 Tests has been sidelined from all rugby since suffering an ankle injury during a Test against Australia at Twickenham in November.

Courtney Lawes stood in as skipper for last November's 27-26 victory over world champions South Africa.

But having had surgery, Farrell has been recalled by Jones and could now look to prove his fitness by playing for Saracens against London Irish on Sunday.

With the in-form Marcus Smith set to start at fly-half for England in their Six Nations opener away to Scotland on February 5, Farrell could be deployed as a centre.

The inclusion of both Farrell and Smith meant there was no place in the squad for George Ford, despite the experienced fly-half's impressive start to the season with Premiership leaders Leicester.

