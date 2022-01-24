UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Congratulates Babar Azam On Winning ICC Award

January 24, 2022

Farrukh congratulates Babar Azam on winning ICC award

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket team's captain Babar Azam on winning ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday congratulated Pakistan cricket team's captain Babar Azam on winning ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

In a statement, he said that Babar Azam always played the best game and made the country proud.

He said that stars like Babar Azam were pride of the nation and our national hero.

It is worth mentioning here that Babar Azam scored 405 runs in six matches including two centuries.

