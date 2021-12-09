UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Extends Best Wishes To Windies For Pakistan Tour

Thu 09th December 2021

Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakistan tour

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday extended his best wishes to West Indies cricket team which arrived in Pakistan to play T-20 and One-Day International series starting from Monday in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday extended his best wishes to West Indies cricket team which arrived in Pakistan to play T-20 and One-Day International series starting from Monday in Karachi.

By showing remarkable performance in the last T-20 world cup, Pakistan had given a message to the world that it was a cricket loving nation, he said while talking to media.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and its playgrounds were brimming with wide range of games and the arrival of West Indies Cricket team in Pakistan was its true reflection, he added.

He hoped that other international cricket teams would also come to Pakistan to play cricket.

He called for restoration of international cricket in the country as it was not only promoting games but also making contribution in global peace.

Those cricket teams that did not come to Pakistan for playing cricket would repent in future, he maintained.

