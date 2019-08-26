UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farzam Clinch Independence Day Tennis Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:02 PM

Farzam clinch Independence Day Tennis title

Muhammad Farzam Raja bagged the Independence Day Junior Singles Under-18 Tennis title beating Haris Rauf by 7-6, 7-6 in the final played at Shalimar Club, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Farzam Raja bagged the Independence Day Junior Singles Under-18 Tennis title beating Haris Rauf by 7-6, 7-6 in the final played at Shalimar Club, Rawalpindi.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Senior Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd chairman, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed prizes among the players.

The tournament was sponsored by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Syed Dilawar Abbas appreciated the efforts of PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, President Dr Raheel Siddique and Secretary Rasheed Malik, and Tournament Director former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq.

Inam ul Haq thanked the PLTA officials for providing facilities to organize the tournament in a befitting manner.

He also announced to organize Capt Aqib Shaheed Tournament next week, which would be sponsored by the PLTA.

Related Topics

Tennis Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Rawalpindi Independence Iftikhar Ahmed Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur f ..

3 minutes ago

Education projects to be completed on time: Khusro ..

3 minutes ago

Modi's punitive action in Kashmir to convert regio ..

3 minutes ago

Rain likely to lash in most parts of country 26 Au ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

10 minutes ago

PSG lose Mbappe for a month with hamstring injury, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.