Farzam clinch Independence Day Tennis title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Muhammad Farzam Raja bagged the Independence Day Junior Singles Under-18 Tennis title beating Haris Rauf by 7-6, 7-6 in the final played at Shalimar Club, Rawalpindi

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Senior Vice President of Asian Tennis Federation and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd chairman, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed prizes among the players.

The tournament was sponsored by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA).

Syed Dilawar Abbas appreciated the efforts of PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, President Dr Raheel Siddique and Secretary Rasheed Malik, and Tournament Director former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq.

Inam ul Haq thanked the PLTA officials for providing facilities to organize the tournament in a befitting manner.

He also announced to organize Capt Aqib Shaheed Tournament next week, which would be sponsored by the PLTA.