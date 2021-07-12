Once England's hangover subsides after their heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, Gareth Southgate's side can look forward to a bright future thanks to a prescient plan put in place by the Football Association

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Once England's hangover subsides after their heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, Gareth Southgate's side can look forward to a bright future thanks to a prescient plan put in place by the Football Association.

Denied a first major title for 55 years after an agonising penalty shoot-out at Wembley on Sunday, England need not go back to the drawing board to find a solution to their trophy drought.

The Three Lions are well placed to contend for silverware for years to come thanks to a root-and-branch reform of English football implemented eight years ago.

The cultural overhaul of how young English talent should be developed was prioritised by Greg Dyke when the former television executive took charge as FA chairman in 2013.

Dyke arrived at a troubled time, when England had not gone beyond a World Cup quarter-final since 1990 and were still waiting for a first European Championship final appearance.