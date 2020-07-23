Fast bowler Amir to travel to England on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan cricket board said here on Thursday night that fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran will travel to England on tomorrow, Friday morning after their second Covid-19 tests returned negative.

As per the revised Covid-19 regulations, Imran is categorised as a low risk after having recovered from the virus and, as such, will be integrated with the national side after one negative test, whereas Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests.