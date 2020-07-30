Fast bowler Haris Rauf gets second negative corona virus test

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested negative for his second successive COVID-19 test conducted a couple of days ago under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Fast bowler Haris Rauf has tested negative for his second successive COVID-19 test conducted a couple of days ago under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board.

" As per the laid down criteria Haris is now eligible to travel to join Pakistan Cricket squad in England ", said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said PCB has started making arrangements for his travel plan which will be announced soon.