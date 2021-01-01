UrduPoint.com
Fast Bowler Naseem Shah Named As Men’s Emerging Intl’ Cricketer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:29 PM

Fast bowler Naseem Shah named as Men’s emerging Intl’ cricketer

Men’s Emerging Domestic Cricketer of the Year Awards has been claimed by wicktet-keeper batsman Rohail Nazir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) Fast bowler Naseem Shah was named as Men’s Emerging International Cricketer of the year at the PCB Awards, the reports said on Friday.

Pakistan team was awarded Spirit of Cricket Award for visiting Bangladesh dressing following their 2-0 win in the T20I series.

Rohail Nazir was named for Men’s Emerging Domestic Cricketer of the year.

PCB Umpire of year Award went to Asif Yaqoob.

An independent panel comprising highly revered cricket personalities finalized the nominations. The panel made these nominations on the basis of different factors and not just the performances of the players.

The qualities of the players on the basis of which they were nominated include opponent, value, impact and contribute in the matches as well as during the period of under consideration.

