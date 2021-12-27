Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi calls on GB CM

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:44 PM

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Famous Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi along with his elder brother and other friends called on chief minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan here on Monday.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that we were eager to see cricket in our grounds in Gilgit Baltistan and in this regard government would construct an international cricket stadium as soon as possible.

Shaheen Shah Afridi said that I would be lucky to get an opportunity to play in Gilgit-Baltistan and also praised the beauty of GB.

