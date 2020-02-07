Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi happy to see improvement in his bowling

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday said that his hard work was paying dividends as his bowling was improving with each passing day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday said that his hard work was paying dividends as his bowling was improving with each passing day.

"I'm working hard with the support of bowling coach, Waqar Younis and my elder brother Ijaz Afridi. I'm learning with each passing day and (as a result) my bowling has improved a lot," he told media at a post day press conference.

The 19-year-old, who claimed four wickets for 53 runs in 21.5 overs said that in every match he tried to break his previous record. "The beauty of the Test cricket is that you can't pick up five or six wickets at once.

I always try to grab wickets by bowling at a certain length with consistency."He said Mohammad Abbas was a senior bowler, who was guiding both him and Naseem Shah. "Abbas is a seasoned bowlers. Whereas I and Naseem have just started playing Test cricket. We closely watch where he bowls and then try to follow him."Afridi said the wicket at Pindi stadium was supporting fast bowlers, especially in the morning session. He said Pakistan were a better side and they would be trying to emerge victorious in the match.