Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani awarded gold medal

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The 23-year right arm medium fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani on Friday awarded a gold medal in recognition of his hard-work and dedication towards cricket.

The first international cricketer Dahani from Larkana, Sindh, was given the medal in the Sports Journalist Association of Sindh (SJAS) annual award distribution ceremony held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, according to a communique.

While addressing the ceremony, Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani said that Shahnawaz Dahani was a shining example of talent, who emerged from Larkana and could not be stopped from making progress.

He hoped that Shahnawaz Dahani would continue serving the country and make her proud.

He also lauded SJAS's role in voicing the rights of sports journalists and sportspersons.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Sindh Akhtar Inayat Bhugari was also present on the occasion.

Later, the Minister Saeed Ghani granted Dr. MA Shah gold medal to Senior Sports Journalist Syed Nasir Iqal in recognition of his professional services and awards to other sports journalists in different categories.