Open Menu

Fast-finishing Hocker Upsets Favourites To Win Olympic 1500m

Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) American Cole Hocker produced a devastating finish in the home straight for an upset victory in the men's Olympic 1500m in Paris on Tuesday.

Hocker outsprinted defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Britain's world champion Josh Kerr to take gold in an Olympic record of 3min 27.65sec.

Kerr bagged silver in a national record of 3:27.79, while Ingebrigtsen came fourth after being passed by another American, Yared Nuguse, who clocked a personal best of 3:27.80.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who himself won two Olympic 1500m golds for Britain, had predicted that the final could be a "race for the ages" notably given the rivalry between Ingebrigtsen and Kerr.

And so it proved, but not qute as Coe had forseen as the unfancied Hocker stole the show with his late surge.

Kenya's Brian Komen briefly held the lead in front of a 69,000-capacity crowd at the Stade de France before the Norwegian shot to the front of the pack at a cracking pace.

The field went through the opening 400 metres in 54.82sec, Kerr sat in third on Komen's shoulder and alongside Kenya's Timothy Cheriuyot, the 2019 world champion and silver medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Ingebrigtsen surged just after the 800m mark, but Cheruiyot kept with him.

At the bell for the last lap, the pack had split into single file.

Kerr made his move at 600m, tracking Ingebrigtsen and pulling close as they came into the home straight.

Kerr kicked, but suddenly Hocker appeared on the inside to deliver a super finishing kick for a fantastic Olympic victory that no-one, not least Coe, had predicted.

Related Topics

World France Norway Split Paris Tokyo Lead Kenya 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

1 hour ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

10 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

11 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

11 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

11 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

11 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

12 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

12 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

12 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports