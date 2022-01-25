UrduPoint.com

Fast-finishing Vlhova Dominates First Run In Kronplatz Slalom

Slovak Petra Vlhova dominated the first run of the giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy on Tuesday, beating Swede Sara Hector by 0.34sec and American Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.59sec

Vlhova, the overall World Cup champion, trails Shiffrin by 52 points in the race for this year's big globe.

The Slovak, who has already sealed the discipline title by winning five of the eight World Cup slaloms this season and finishing the other two in second, built her lead with an impressive finish to her run in the Italian sun.

Hector, who is aiming for a fifth consecutive podium in the event in the Dolomites, was fastest at the two intermediate checkpoints.

The second run starts at 1230GMT.

