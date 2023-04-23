UrduPoint.com

Fastest Men's Marathons In History

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Fastest men's marathons in history

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum ran the second fastest men's marathon in history on Sunday in an astonishing performance in the London Marathon.

Here, AFP Sport lists the 10 fastest marathons: 2hr 01min 09sec: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 25/09/2022 -- Berlin 2hr 01:27: Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) 23/04/2023 -- London 2hr 01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 16/09/2018 -- Berlin 2hr 01:41: Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) 29/09/2019 -- Berlin 2hr 01:53: Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) 4/12/2022 -- Valencia 2hr 02:37: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 28/04/2019 -- London 2hr 02:40: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 6/03/2022 -- Tokyo 2hr 02:48: Birhanu Legese (ETH) 29/09/2019 -- Berlin2hr 02:55: Mosinet Geremew (ETH) 28/04/2019 -- London2hr02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) 28/09/2014 -- Berlin, Titus Ekiru (KEN) 16/05/2021 -- Milan

