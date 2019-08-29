UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Fastest Woman' Racing Driver Dies Trying To Break Own Record

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Racing driver Jessi Combs, considered the "fastest woman on four wheels," was killed in a car accident trying to break her own record, police said Wednesday.

Combs's jet car crashed Tuesday in the Alvord Desert where she was pronounced dead at the scene, officers in the northwestern US state of Oregon said in a statement.

Combs, 39, earned her "fastest woman" title in 2013 when she hit 398 miles (641 kilometers) per hour, and police said the fatal crash occurred while "attempting to break" the record.

"Jessi Combs was pronounced deceased at the scene," the Harney County Sheriff's Office statement said. "The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated." Combs, who also appeared on various US television shows, previously tried to break her record in October.

According to industry media, she was able to exceed her previous speed to reach 483 miles per hour, but a mechanical problem meant the record couldn't be officially validated.

She had expected to do even better on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Driver Car October Women Media TV Industry

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 August 2019

6 minutes ago

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

11 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

11 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

11 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.