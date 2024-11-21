Fata stun Lahore Blues on day 3 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Fata stunned Lahore Blues on the third day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they won by six wickets chasing the 178-run target in 46.2 overs at the Gohati cricket Stadium, Swabi.

Lahore Blues were bundled out for 120 in 31.4 overs in the second innings after continuing from their overnight score of 119-8. FATA’s Mohammad Usman struck unbeaten half-century and also partnered with Azaz Khan for an unfinished 78-run fifth-wicket partnership in successful chase. Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas’ match haul of 10-74 went in vain.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Lahore Whites romped to an eight-wicket win over Larkana after they chased down the 123-run target in 15.5 overs on day three. Opening batter Imran Dogar starred with an unbeaten 50-ball 78 hitting 12 fours and three sixes. Earlier in the day, Larkana continued from their overnight score of 129-4 with a seven-run deficit and they managed 258 all out. Ubaid Shah picked up three wickets, finishing with a match haul of 11-152.

Multan beat Azad Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 112 runs at Ashfaq Cricket Ground Sirdheri, Charsadda. Multan’s Mohammad Ismail picked up 5-62 to bundle out AJK for 168 in 55 overs, after they began the day with 18 for no loss in their second innings and a deficit of 262 runs. Quetta also thrashed DM Jamali by an innings and 125 runs at the Railway Cricket Ground, Haripur. Earlier, Quetta finished their first innings for 438 all out, with Bismillah Khan remaining unbeaten for 166, having continued from overnight score of 402-7. DM Jamali’s Danish Aziz bagged 7-114. DM Jamali couldn’t overcome the 294-run first innings deficit as they were bundled out for 169 in 49.1 overs.

Abbottabad had extended their overnight 13-run second innings lead to 340 as they closed the day with 365-9 at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

Mohammad Arif (96, 133b, 12x4s), Khayam Khan (63, 94b, 7x4s, 1x6) and Shahab Khan (57 not out, 6x4s, 2x6s) hit valuable half-centuries while Bahawalpur’s Shehryar Baloch picked up 5-86.

Elsewhere, at National Ground, Faisalabad were only three wickets away from victory at the close of play on day three as they had reduced Islamabad to 136-7, who required 260 more runs to win. Earlier, Musa Khan’s fourth consecutive first-class five-fer triggered a batting collapse as Faisalabad went from overnight score of 238-2 to 346 all out. At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Bahawalpur set a 301-run target for Karachi Whites, who finished the day with seven for no loss. Earlier, half-centuries from Ali Hamza Wasim, Mohammad Sheharyar and Abid Ali took Bahawalpur to 266 all out in their second innings. Peshawar have set a 241-run target for Rawalpindi, who in turn were 19-2 at stumps on day three.

Earlier, Rawalpindi fell for 348 all out, continuing from overnight score of 308-6 and conceded a 45-run first innings deficit. Mehran Mumtaz took his third first-class five-fer (5-85) to bundle out Peshawar for 195 in second innings with Maaz Sadaqat top-scoring with 85. Karachi Blues’ Saifullah Bangash smashed a brilliant century (103 not out, 143b, 16x4s) to help his team overcome 126-run first innings deficit against Sialkot, closing the day with 95-run second innings lead and 220-9 on the board. Earlier, Sialkot posted 297 in response to Karachi’s 171. Tabish Khan bagged seven wickets for Karachi Blues. In turn, Karachi Blues were reduced to 112-9, but Saifullah partnered with Mohammad Hamza to put on a fighting 108-run tenth-wicket stand.