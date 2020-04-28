UrduPoint.com
Fate Of Hundred In Balance As English Cricket Chiefs Meet

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:35 PM

Fate of Hundred in balance as English cricket chiefs meet

England cricket chief Tom Harrison says the controversial Hundred has become "even more important" due to the economic damage from coronavirus ahead of a meeting that will decide the fate of the new competition

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :England cricket chief Tom Harrison says the controversial Hundred has become "even more important" due to the economic damage from coronavirus ahead of a meeting that will decide the fate of the new competition.

Last week, the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) further delayed the start of the 2020 season until July 1 at the earliest but said the inaugural Hundred would be on the agenda this Wednesday.

The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight franchises rather than English cricket's established 18 first-class counties, is meant to start in July.

ECB officials have long insisted it will attract a new audience vital to safeguarding cricket's future, with some matches set to be broadcast live on terrestrial television.

