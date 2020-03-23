UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fate Of Olympic Torch Relay In Balance As Virus Worsens

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:08 PM

Fate of Olympic torch relay in balance as virus worsens

The Olympic torch relay, due to begin Thursday from a symbolic site in Fukushima, will proceed as scheduled but organisers said they would re-assess in the coming days given the "worsening" coronavirus situation

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Olympic torch relay, due to begin Thursday from a symbolic site in Fukushima, will proceed as scheduled but organisers said they would re-assess in the coming days given the "worsening" coronavirus situation.

"The torch relay will start on March 26 in Fukushima, the plan has not changed," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters, a day after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering postponing the Games due to the pandemic.

"The situation is getting worse and worse," admitted Muto, but he added: "For now, the decision made one week ago (to proceed as planned) is still appropriate." The coronavirus has already had a major impact on the torch relay. In what they described as a "heartbreaking" decision, organisers downscaled a ceremony on Friday to welcome the flame from Greece, keeping 200 children away.

They have also urged people following the torch to avoid forming crowds, and closed daily welcoming and departure ceremonies to the public.

The nationwide torch relay begins on March 26, starting from the J-Village sports complex in Fukushima that was used as a base for workers during the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Muto said organisers would learn from the experience of this weekend when tens of thousands flocked to see the Olympic flame on display -- forming exactly the sort of crowds they had hoped to avoid.

On Saturday, more than 50,000 people queued to watch the flame displayed at Sendai station in Miyagi, with some lining up for several hours.

"This is evidence of interest from residents, so in one sense we were delighted," said Muto, adding that their priority was to prevent the virus from spreading and putting in place "advanced countermeasures".

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said: "We still have three days until the grand start on the 26th, so I told (IOC chief Thomas Bach) that we'd like to consult (with the IOC) while discussing with related parties. Mr. Bach said he will let us handle this." He said even Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had voiced doubts over whether it was appropriate for him to attend the start of the relay.

"I said it is not our position to tell the prime minister if he should come or not, so please make a decision as the government."Later Monday, US-based footballer Nahomi Kawasumi announced she was pulling out of the torch relay as she did risk potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Prime Minister Sports Nuclear Fukushima Sendai Tokyo Greece SITE March 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We altogether will fight against Corona Virus: Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, NATO Deputy SG discuss joint ..

11 minutes ago

Novak to Discuss Russian Oil Industry Operation Am ..

3 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi confers milita ..

3 minutes ago

Complete lockdown witnessed, normal life suspended ..

3 minutes ago

Two Centers of Russia's Biomedical Agency Working ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.