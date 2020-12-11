Father of triple Olympian Khurram Inam passes away

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Shaikh Inamur Rehman father of triple Olympian shooter Khurram Inam died in Karachi on Friday. He was in eighties and was laid to rest at ancesntrial Graveyard Hub Road after Jumma Prayers.

Khurram Inam had the honour of representing Pakistan in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and London (2012) Olympics.

Pakistan Olympic Association president Lt Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan and officials of National Rifle Association of Pakistan have expressed their condolences on the demise of Shaikh Inamur Rehman.