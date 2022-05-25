UrduPoint.com

Fati Gets Late Winner As Barcelona Down All Stars 3-2

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Fati gets late winner as Barcelona down All Stars 3-2

Teenage striker Ansu Fati got a late winner as Barcelona survived a scare to beat Dwight Yorke's A-League All Stars in a 3-2 thriller in front of 70,000 fans in Sydney on Wednesday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Teenage striker Ansu Fati got a late winner as Barcelona survived a scare to beat Dwight Yorke's A-League All stars in a 3-2 thriller in front of 70,000 fans in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants only arrived in Australia on Tuesday morning on a whistlestop 48-hour visit, barely a day after completing their league season with a 2-0 loss to Villarreal, which saw them finish 13 points adrift of champions Real Madrid.

They showed few effects from the long trip to turn on the style for a noisy pro-Barca crowd, dominating the first half and going into the break 1-0 ahead after French striker Ousmane Dembele clinically finished in the 34th minute.

But the All Stars stunned them with two goals in eight second-half minutes, before Xavi Hernandez's side rallied to retake control with strikes from Adama Traore and Fati.

Related Topics

Australia Visit Sydney Barcelona All From Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics holds workshop on ne ..

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics holds workshop on next digital census

2 minutes ago
 India to Allow Wheat Exports to Countries in Need ..

India to Allow Wheat Exports to Countries in Need - Commerce Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Distillates Stocks Up Again as Record Prices Bi ..

US Distillates Stocks Up Again as Record Prices Bite Diesel Demand - Energy Agen ..

2 minutes ago
 Morning of horror: the Texas shooter's path

Morning of horror: the Texas shooter's path

6 minutes ago
 Russia to make foreign debt payments in rubles: mi ..

Russia to make foreign debt payments in rubles: ministry

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiri community pays homage to Hurriyat leader ..

Kashmiri community pays homage to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.