UrduPoint.com

Fati Suffers Thigh Injury, Say Barcelona

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Fati suffers thigh injury, say Barcelona

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Ansu Fati suffered a thigh injury in Barcelona's Copa del Rey defeat by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, the club have confirmed.

Fati looked visibily upset when he was forced off in the second half and the 19-year-old will undergo further tests on Friday.

"Ansu Fati has a left thigh injury.

Further tests are pending to find out the exact extent of the injury," a Barcelona statement read.

Any absence for Fati would be a considerable blow to Barcelona, who play Napoli next month in the Europa League and are battling to finish in La Liga's top four.

Fati returned earlier this month after two months out with a hamstring tear. He also came back in September following 10 months out with a serious knee injury.

Related Topics

Bilbao Barcelona September Top

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

56 minutes ago
 Three ordinances laid in Senate

Three ordinances laid in Senate

56 minutes ago
 UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Esca ..

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

56 minutes ago
 Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

1 hour ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

1 hour ago
 Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic de ..

Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.