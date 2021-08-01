UrduPoint.com

Fatigued Finke Battles To 1500m Title And Olympic Distance Double

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Fatigued Finke battles to 1500m title and Olympic distance double

Tokyo, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :America's Robert Finke overcame fatigue to secure the Olympic distance double Sunday by winning the men's 1500m gold medal to go with his 800m title.

The 21-year-old delivered a blistering final 50m to pull clear of a tight field in a race that was neck-and-neck from the off.

Finke touched first in 14mins 39.65secs ahead of Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk (14:40.66) and Germany's Florian Wellbrock (14.40.91).

"Honestly, coming into the race I wasn't feeling too good. I was pretty fatigued but then I realize everyone else in the field is feeling the same way," he said.

"I was confident in my ability to come home... I was lucky to have other guys around me so I wasn't like freaking out.

"I came in not really expecting to get a medal or anything and to come out of it with two golds!"Gregorio Paltrinieri would ordinarily have been favourite as defending champion and second fastest ever behind China's banned Sun Yang.

But the Italian was struck down with glandular fever in June, hampering his built-up, and he could only finish fourth.

Related Topics

China Germany Same June Sunday Gold Olympics From Race

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

8 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

8 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

8 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

8 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

8 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.