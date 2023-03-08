UrduPoint.com

Fatih School Islamabad To Play 3-match Series Against England U19

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Fatih sports School Islamabad will play a three-match series against England ISG Sports Organization to be starting from May 14 to May 19, 2023, in Manchester City, said team coach Muhammad Nawaz.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan's Fatih School Islamabad and England U19 players would take part in three matches series to provide opportunities and international exposure to the youth of the Pakistani school to learn from each other's expertise.

It would be the first school of Pakistan to play a three-match Series against the England U19 team for which the team would proceed the three matches series a week earlier for which all arrangements have been made, Muhammad Nawaz said.

Muhammad Nawaz also coached the kids of England schools for over eight years and wanted the Pakistani school kids to play side-by-side with the England Schools' teams.

He said through this way our players would get much-needed international exposure. He said like the Series against England U19 School team, more such series would be in the pipeline to other cricketing-playing countries of the world like Australia, South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka etc.

The school management has nominated the famous Chacha cricket as head of the 19 members delegation while former Test cricketer Muhammad Nawaz, a qualified coach of the Pakistan Cricket board, would act as team coach.

Nawaz is currently acting as a coach of the Faisalabad Region. Muhammad Nawaz said that the aim and objective of the tour are to provide due opportunities to the promising school kids.

About the team preparation for the important England Tour, he said, the kids of the schools used to visit abroad to attain international exposure and playing against tough England teams would give ample opportunities to the players to exhibit their skills besides learning good things from their opponent's team.

He said the team went under rigorous training for the last two months and played many matches.

He said the team also visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir and played matches in Mirpur besides many matches in Islamabad as well.

He hoped the players would give good results in the Series against the England U19 team.

